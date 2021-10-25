Officers allegedly kidnapped, raped, and murdered a woman killed in a police standoff.

On Wednesday morning, police shot and killed an armed lady with a history of mental illness who feared the cops were attempting to attack her.

Betty Jane Tibaldi, 54, of Pocono Township, Pennsylvania, reportedly escaped her home on Tuesday night, believing she was being pursued by police who were planning to abduct, rape, and murder her. According to the Associated Press, she became entangled in an hours-long confrontation with police, shooting a revolver in their direction before being murdered when the policemen returned fire.

Stepson Joseph Tibaldi told investigators that Tibaldi had a history of mental difficulties, including schizophrenia, for which she had refused to take medicine. She had previously had previous run-ins with the law, including being escorted out of a Long Island hotel by a SWAT team in the midst of a mental health crisis in 2017.

According to her husband, Nello Tibaldi, one of Tibaldi’s recurring fixations was her notion that police officers “routinely kidnap, rape, and murder individuals,” a view that led to her condition on Wednesday morning. She was “rambling with paranoid delusions and religious concepts pertaining to the devil and the gateways of hell,” according to one negotiator who spoke with her during the siege. Negotiators also had Tibaldi talk with a relative, who advised her to stand down, but she “interpreted this as him being kept hostage,” according to reports. Nello Tibaldi remained in the standoff for several hours before deciding to surrender, leaving his gun in the car with his wife, who was not legally allowed to have a gun. When asked why he didn’t just throw the gun out of the truck, he reportedly said it was “their final kind of defense against cops.”

Tibaldi’s husband faces charges of felony firearm possession and endangering cops irresponsibly. He was arrested and sent to the Monroe County jail, where he will appear in court on Tuesday.

