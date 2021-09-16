Officer smashes a black girl in the face at school, causing outrage.

A video showing a school resource officer bodyslamming a 16-year-old Black girl in California’s Antelope Valley has prompted outrage and reignited calls to remove cops out of schools.

Mikaila Robinson is seen yelling as she is pinned down by an officer in a video taken at Lancaster High School on August 30.

On September 15, her mother, classmates, and activists protested outside the school.

The Robinson family seeks answers from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which provides police services for school campuses in the area, according to Lisa Bloom, a human rights attorney representing the Robinson family.

“The sheriff’s department has informed us that my client was a ‘danger.’ What really was the danger? “We haven’t been told anything specific,” Bloom explained. “All she did, she claims, was approach the school resource officer and ask, ‘Why are you looking at me like that?’ Is there a problem? Is everything in order?’

The sheriff’s office stated foul language was used during the interaction, according to Bloom. “My client claims she didn’t use any profanity because it was a buddy. In any case, the profanity was not a threat,” she stated.

Robinson was attempting to walk away when she was slammed to the ground, according to Bloom. “The sheriff’s deputy claims he had to pull her down because she was walking away from him. “That is not a reason to kill a child,” she stated emphatically.

Bloom is considering all legal options, including suing the officer and the Antelope Valley Union High School District in civil court.

She stated, “This unarmed, peaceful African American child did nothing to merit anyone touching her, much less smashing her to the ground as was shown on tape.”

“The girl was surreptitiously brought to juvenile hall after this incident, and she was not even allowed to call her mother. When she was only a kid doing her own business in her own high school, she was treated like a criminal.”

Bloom has also joined a campaign pushing for the school district's contract with the sheriff's department to be canceled.