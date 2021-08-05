Officer in Louisville faces jail time after hitting a kneeling Breonna Taylor protester.

After admitting to striking a kneeling protester with his riot stick, a former Louisville Metro Police officer faces a significant jail sentence.

Cory Evans, 33, of Sellersburg, Indiana, pleaded guilty to using excessive force at a protest on May 31, 2020, in response to the death of Breonna Taylor. During a bungled cocaine raid on March 13 of that year, the 26-year-old Black lady was shot numerous times while sleeping in her bed by Louisville Metro Police officers.

Evans testified that on May 31, he was a member of the Louisville Metro Police Department’s Special Response Team, arresting demonstrators for unlawful assembly and curfew violations.

One demonstrator surrendered for arrest by kneeling and raising his hands in the air at the intersection of Brook and Broadway.

Evans smacked the demonstrator in the back of the head with a riot stick while he was still kneeling. The force led the victim to tumble forward, leaving him with a head cut on the back.

Evans was charged with deprivation of rights under color of law in June after he reportedly used excessive force.

Evans resigned from the Louisville Metro Police Department a few days after he was charged.

Evans now faces a potential sentence of ten years in prison and a $250,000 fine as a result of his guilty plea. On November 23, he will be sentenced.

In a statement, Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said, “One of our most valued fundamental rights in the United States is the freedom to peacefully protest against the government.”

“An officer’s use of excessive force to suppress a citizen’s freedom to protest is especially destructive to our democracy, and the Department of Justice will continue to investigate and prosecute these cases to the fullest extent of the law.”

“Every citizen has the right to expect law enforcement officials to behave in line with the laws they have sworn to uphold,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge Edward J. Gray of the FBI’s Louisville Field Office. We entrust law enforcement officials with enormous power and responsibility, which we want them to exercise with the utmost integrity as a community. This. This is a condensed version of the information.