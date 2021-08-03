Officer Fired for Allegedly Stalking and Harassing Women Using Police Database

A Massachusetts police officer was fired for allegedly stalking and harassing women via a criminal justice database. According to a recent story from the Berkshire Eagle, Brennan Polidoro, 30, was fired from the Lanesborough Police Department in the spring after an inquiry into his unlawful use of resources.

Former Lanesborough Police Chief Timothy Sorrell became aware of the potential misbehavior and submitted a 58-page report in response to the investigation into Polidoro’s usage of the database. The officer had accessed the database to find information on women he had previously or was actively dating, according to the probe, which was performed during Sorrell’s final months with the department. He also used it to check up women he wanted to date in the future, according to reports.

Sorrell said of the situation, “Once we found out there was an issue, we dealt with it.” “If he’s a crooked cop, he’ll be fired. It ultimately boils down to public trust. I did my best for my agency and suggested that he be fired to the Select Board, and he was fired.”

Polidoro’s conduct were investigated from July 7, 2020, to February 20, 2021. But, according to Sorrell, the full nature of the former officer’s misbehavior may not have been discovered. A Select Board eventually determined him to have “acted in conduct unbecoming an officer and broken departmental standards.” Police officers are not allowed to use criminal justice databases to gather information that they do not require to carry out their duties.

Polidoro had been a full-time police officer in Lanesborough for five years and was the department’s sole fully-trained narcotics recognition officer. Terence E. Coles, an attorney, is representing him in this lawsuit.

When contacted for response, Coles told the Berkshire Eagle, “He has filed a grievance pursuant to the collective bargaining agreement, which specifies that officials may only be discharged for reasonable cause.” “According to Officer Polidoro’s grievance, the town did not have just cause to fire him.”

Coles was contacted by this website for comment on the case, but no response was received before publication time.

Polidoro never examined names in the database with the goal of abusing the system, according to Coles, who spoke to the Berkshire Eagle in April.

“This Officer then told [Polidoro] that when he was talking. This is a condensed version of the information.