Off the coast of Georgia, an entangled whale mother and her calf were captured on film.

A whale that had been entangled in fishing gear for nearly a year has been spotted with a new calf off the coast of Georgia’s Cumberland Island, 18 months after losing her firstborn in a collision with two vessels.

Snow Cone, a highly endangered North Atlantic Right Whale, was filmed by the MyFWC Florida Fish and Wildlife airborne survey team on December 2 about 10 miles north of Cumberland Island.

The Georgia DNR Wildlife Resources Division published the film.

Snow Cone was originally discovered off the shore of Cape Cod in March 2021. She had become caught in fishing gear, and despite repeated attempts to extricate her, the rope could not be completely removed.

The Center for Coastal Studies Marine Animal Entanglement Response was able to partially untangle the 16-year-old breeding female. Over 300 feet of fishing line was removed, with some suspected to have stayed in her mouth, possibly stuck in her jaw.

In the year 2020, Snow Cone gave birth to her first calf. Its body, on the other hand, was discovered last summer off the shore of New Jersey, having been hit by two different vessels and suffering damage to its face and back.

Snow Cone’s presence with another calf indicates that she has been able to effectively reproduce, despite the fact that she is still entangled.

The calf appears to swim beside the rope that is still tied to its mother in the film, which lasts slightly over a minute, before splitting down and reappearing next to its mother’s face. The rope does not appear to be a danger to the calf, according to officials.

In a Facebook post, Georgia DNR’s Wildlife Resources Division claimed, “The calf is new and the second documented in the Southeast this season.” “It has been witnessed swimming in, through, and around the ropes, but it is not entangled.” They’re short enough, according to most people, that the calf won’t become tangled if everything stays the same.

“We feel the entanglement is not immediately life threatening based on the length of the mother’s entanglement and general health assessments, but we and other partners working to save right whales will watch the situation.”

Right whales in the North Atlantic are considered severely endangered.