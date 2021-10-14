Off-Duty One woman is killed after an NYPD officer allegedly shoots her girlfriend and another woman.

On Wednesday evening, a 31-year-old female off-duty New York Police Department (NYPD) officer allegedly shot and killed a 24-year-old woman. Another 23-year-old woman was allegedly shot and injured inside the 23-year-Bensonhurst, old’s Brooklyn home by the cop.

According to Assistant Chief Michael Kemper, Commanding Officer of Patrol Borough Brooklyn South, the officer and the 24-year-old were allegedly in an intimate relationship.

Despite the fact that all three women knew each other, NYPD detectives are looking into whether the deceased woman and the 23-year-old woman had an intimate relationship.

The case has been classified as a homicide investigation.

Multiple 911 calls reporting gunshots were received about 5 p.m. Wednesday evening, prompting police to react. When the cops came, the alleged murderer was waiting for them outside the aforementioned home. She then informed the authorities that she had fired two shots at two different people.

The victim, a 24-year-old woman, was discovered on the living room floor. She’d been shot in the chest several times. At the Maimonides Medical Center, she was pronounced dead.

The 23-year-old was discovered unconscious on his bedroom floor. Kemper said she was shot at least once in the chest and was taken to the hospital, but she is expected to live. Officers are not yet revealing the women’s identities, according to Kemper.

“The whole incident is horrific, but these cops performed fantastically, almost courageously,” Kemper told reporters Wednesday night. “Is this something they’d like to hear about? No. Unfortunately, they will encounter this throughout their careers.” The alleged murderer is currently being held in custody and is undergoing a mental examination at a nearby hospital. Kemper claimed she has been on the NYPD for around five and a half years and has no major performance concerns on her record.

Kemper went on to say that the accused murderer was likely already in the 23-year-apartment old’s when the 23- and 24-year-olds arrived. Investigators are looking into whether trespassing was a factor in the incident, he said.

It’s unclear if the firearm used in the attack was the officer’s service weapon, though Kemper feels there’s “a very high likelihood” it was.

According to the, about half of all women killed in the United States are killed by a current or past intimate partner. This is a condensed version of the information.