Obama Education Secretary Arne Duncan compares anti-mask protesters to suicide bombers in Kabul.

With a fiery remark he made Sunday, the guy in charge of education under President Barack Obama lit social media on fire, equating suicide bombers at the Kabul airport to anti-maskers and those who reject getting vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

After serving as the CEO of Chicago’s school system, Arne Duncan served in the Obama administration for seven years. On Sunday, Duncan had all A’s, and his tweet had nothing to do with letters or algebra. Anti-maskers, anti-vaccination activists, and Afghan militants were pitted against Americans.

Here’s what Duncan said on Twitter:

Have you seen how similar the suicide bombers at Kabul’s airport and the anti-mask and anti-vax activists here are in their thinking and actions? Both of them blow themselves up, injure others around them, and believe they are battling for freedom.

August 29, 2021 — Arne Duncan (@arneduncan)

Duncan’s remarks came just hours before President Joe Biden, First Lady Michelle Obama, and other White House officials arrived in Kabul for the homecoming of 13 American service members slain in a terrorist suicide bombing at the airport there last week.

The majority of the comments on Duncan’s tweet were negative, including this one.

“I can’t imagine a more inappropriate Tweet from former Education Secretary @arneduncan on the day that President Biden saw the caskets carrying the slain soldiers who were victims of suicide bombers,” this one responded. “There is no analogy between non-masking, non-vaccination, and terrorism. Shame.”

Duncan’s account should be deleted, according to one Twitter follower who claims to be a “ex marine.”

“Now, you shameless, soulless ghoul, delete your account. I’m a pro-mask, pro-vaccine conservative – by choice, not by mandate, because of my lung injury from Iraq – and you SUCK at this thing called being a human being.”

