Nursing home employees will receive a COVID vaccine mandate from Biden in order to be eligible for federal funds.

The Associated Press stated that nursing home personnel will have to acquire COVID-19 vaccines or risk losing federal Medicare and Medicaid funding for their facility.

President Joe Biden is slated to make the announcement at the White House on Wednesday afternoon in an effort to reduce ongoing vaccine hesitancy among certain groups. According to the Associated Press, an unnamed senior administration official said the announcement will come from the administration, as first reported by CNN.

The new obligation, which will be enacted by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services in the form of an upcoming regulation, may go into effect as early as next month.

According to official data, despite nursing homes bearing the brunt of the early COVID-19 outbreak, hundreds of thousands of workers are unvaccinated.