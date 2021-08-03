Numbers of threatened turtles killed by boats in Massachusetts are at a ‘unusually high’ level.

In recent weeks, a “unusually high” number of loggerhead turtles have been killed in collisions with maritime vessels off the coast of Massachusetts.

In the month of July alone, five dead loggerhead turtles were discovered at locations in Harwich, West Falmouth, Pocasset, Scituate, and, most recently, Gooseberry Island, causing the Mass Audubon Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary to issue a call for boaters to be extra vigilant on the sea.

“If you’re a boater or know someone who is, please alert them to the presence of sea turtles in our waters! “We’ve responded to 5 dead loggerheads with clear vessel-strike wounds in only the last two weeks,” the sanctuary stated on Facebook last week.

“Sea turtles bask on the water’s surface frequently, although they can be difficult to spot from a boat. As a result, we advise boaters to avoid using auto-pilot and to maintain their eyes ahead of their vessels.”

In the United States, loggerhead turtles are classified as threatened, which indicates they are likely to become extinct in the near future. As a result, it is illegal to injure, harass, or kill loggerhead turtles or their eggs. It is also prohibited to import, sell, or transport them.

Boat strikes are one of the most serious hazards to loggerhead turtles, according to the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife.

According to South Coast Today, Jenette Kerr, Wellfleet Bay’s marketing and communications director, “in just the last three weeks, we’ve reacted to an extremely high number of dead loggerheads with evident injuries from vessel impacts.”

Karen Dourdeville, the wildlife sanctuary’s sea turtle stranding coordinator, said the wounds on the dead loggerheads were consistent with hits from small vessels, not huge commercial fishing boats.

“We expect more boaters to be out on the river when the weather improves. We also know that there are a lot of new boaters out this year, because boat sales spiked during the COVID-19 lockdowns,” she said.

According to the FWC, loggerhead turtles attain sexual maturity around the age of 35, implying that all of the dead animals discovered in July were sub-adults.

