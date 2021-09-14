Numbers for the Powerball Monday’s jackpot was $416 million on September 13th, 21st.

The Powerball jackpot for September 13th was $416 million, and the winning numbers from Monday night’s drawing are listed below.

37-40-50-61-63 are the first five. Powerball:21 3x Power Play

The Powerball jackpot for Monday, September 13th, was estimated to be worth $416 million, with a cash option at $301.9 million. According to organizers, the jackpot might rise if sales exceed lottery forecasts.

Here are the winning numbers from the lottery on Saturday night:

20-31-38-40-49 are the first five numbers. 21. Powerball 2x Power Play

The Powerball prize on Saturday, November 21st, was $409 million. There was no big prize winner, however one ticket sold in Pennsylvania for the game’s second prize matched all five white balls but not the red Powerball. Because they paid an additional $1 for the Power Play, their second reward is worth $2 million instead of the customary $1 million.

Eight months ago, there were three jackpot winners in four Powerball draws. On Wednesday, January 20th, a ticket sold in Maryland won the $731.1 million prize. On Saturday, January 23rd, the game was reset to the $20 million minimum, which was won, and then another jackpot was won on January 30th, 21.

The most recent Powerball grand prize winner was on Saturday, May 21st, for a jackpot of $286 million. The ticket was purchased at a Circle K convenience shop in Jacksonville, Florida. 03/27/21 was the previous Powerball grand-prize winner, with a prize pool of $238 million. Prior to the last four winners, the last winning Powerball ticket for the $730 million jackpot was sold in Maryland on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. The jackpot was the fourth-largest in the game’s history. The previous winning ticket, for a $169 million jackpot, was sold on August 12, 2020. That ticket was purchased in the state of Florida.

The game would normally reset to a $40 million minimum jackpot, but the COVID-19 epidemic led Powerball authorities to reduce the minimum jackpot in half, beginning with the 04/11/20 jackpot.

On June 10, 2020, the prior winning ticket was sold. The previous winning ticket, for the $190 million jackpot on 04/08/20, was purchased in New Jersey. The last grand prize was $70 million, which was won with a ticket purchased in Michigan in the 02/12/20 drawing. The previous grand prize winner was on January 29, 2020. The winning ticket was sold for $394 million at a 7-Eleven in Bonita Springs, Florida. This is a condensed version of the information.