Numbers for the Powerball Monday’s jackpot was $332 million on August 30th, 21.

The Powerball jackpot for Monday, August 30th, is $332 million, and here are the winning numbers from the drawing on Monday night.

03-15-45-51-61 03-15-45-51-61 03-15-45-51-61 03-15-45- 08 in the Powerball 2x Power Play

The Powerball jackpot for Monday, August 30th, was estimated to be worth $332 million, with a cash option at $240.0 million. According to organizers, the jackpot might rise if sales exceed lottery forecasts.

Here are the winning numbers from the lottery on Saturday night:

12-22-26-46-59 are the first five numbers. Powerball number is 26. 2x Power Play

The Powerball prize on Saturday, August 28th, was $322 million. There was no grand prize winner, however there were five tickets sold for the game’s second prize that matched all five white balls except the red Powerball. Since they bought the Power Play for an additional $1, one of the second-prize tickets purchased in South Dakota is worth $2 million.

Because they did not purchase the Power Play, the other four tickets—one each in Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, and New Mexico—are each worth $1 million.

Seven months ago, there were three jackpot winners in four Powerball draws. On Wednesday, January 20th, a ticket sold in Maryland won the $731.1 million prize. On Saturday, January 23rd, the game was reset to the $20 million minimum, which was won, and then another jackpot was won on January 30th, 21.

The most recent Powerball grand prize winner was on Saturday, May 21st, for a jackpot of $286 million. The ticket was purchased at a Circle K convenience shop in Jacksonville, Florida. 03/27/21 was the previous Powerball grand-prize winner, with a prize pool of $238 million. Prior to the last four winners, the last winning Powerball ticket for the $730 million jackpot was sold in Maryland on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. The jackpot was the fourth-largest in the game’s history. The previous winning ticket, for a $169 million jackpot, was sold on August 12, 2020. That ticket was purchased in the state of Florida.

The game would normally reset to a $40 million minimum jackpot, but the COVID-19 epidemic led Powerball authorities to reduce the minimum jackpot in half, beginning with the 04/11/20 jackpot.

On June 10, 2020, the prior winning ticket was sold. The previous winning ticket, for the $190 million jackpot on 04/08/20, was purchased in New Jersey. The last grand prize was $70 million, which was won with a ticket purchased in Michigan in the 02/12/20 drawing.