Numbers for the 4th of December, Powerball: Is There Anyone Who Has Won the $278 Million Jackpot?

On Saturday, the Powerball numbers were 10, 40, 45, 56, and 67. The Powerball number was two, and the Power Play was two times.

According to the Powerball website, no one has won the $278 million jackpot in the December 4 drawing. As a result, the top prize for Monday’s Powerball drawing will rise to an estimated $280 million (with a cash value of $205 million).

Despite the fact that the jackpot was not won, there were several significant prize winners.

Two gamers from Michigan and New Jersey each won $1 million after correctly guessing the five white balls.

Eighteen players won $50,000 each after matching four white balls and the Powerball, with one additional player boosting their winnings to $100,000 with a Power Play buy.

A total of 380 players matched four white balls for a chance to win $100, with 91 earning $200 owing to their Power Play buy.

Since a player from California won a prize of over $700 million, the fifth-largest in Powerball history, in the October 4 drawing, the jackpot has remained unclaimed. The player could choose between a lump-sum payment of $496 million or a $699.8 million annuity paid out in 30 progressive payments over 29 years.

That drawing’s winning ticket was purchased at Albertsons in Morro Bay. According to the Powerball website, that merchant received a maximum bonus of $1 million for selling the winning ticket.

The jackpot has been rolling over for four months since a player from Florida won a $268 million prize in June. This was the 41st drawing in the run. Prior to then, the jackpot had remained unclaimed since March 27, when another Florida player won a $238 million reward.

Powerball: How to Play

Players choose five numbers from 1 to 69, as well as one red Powerball number from 1 to 26, for a total cost of $2 each play. Non-jackpot rewards can be multiplied by selecting the Power Play option for an additional $1 in certain scenarios.

Tickets are available for purchase in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands.

Every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET, Powerball drawings are aired live from the lottery studio in Tallahassee, Florida.

Jackpot winners have the option of receiving their prize as an annuity, which is paid out over time.