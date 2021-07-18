Numbers for the 17th of July, 21st of July, 21st of July, 21st of July, 21st of July, Is There Anyone Who Has Won the $150 Million Jackpot?

The winning numbers in the Powerball drawing on Saturday night (July 17) were 15, 22, 38, 54, and 66. The Powerball number was three, and the Power Play number was two.

There was no jackpot winner, but there was a new millionaire, as one ticket matched all five numbers save the Powerball for a $1 million prize.

Due to the lack of a jackpot winner, the grand prize will be increased for the next draw, with the projected jackpot at $161 million (or $116.1 million in cash).

The following Powerball tickets were also winners:

A dozen tickets won $50,000 after matching four balls and the Powerball, with another four ticket holders doubling their prizes with an X2 Powerplay.

And 297 people won $100 by matching four numbers without the Powerball, with another 87 people doubling their reward by purchasing a Powerplay.

Another 735 people matched three balls and the Powerball to win $100, while another 207 people won $200 by matching three balls and the Powerplay.

Possibilities of winning

Each ticket has the same chance of winning a prize, according to Powerball’s official website: 1 in 24.9.

At 1 in 292,201,338 chances of winning the massive jackpot, the odds are much, much longer.

If you win, you have the option of receiving your prize as an annuity or a lump-sum payout for a much lower price. The annuity option provides you with 30 annual installments spread out over 29 years, with each payment increasing by 5% until the last payment.

If you win the Powerball jackpot, contact the lottery at 1-800-222-0996.

The 10 Biggest Powerball Jackpots On January 13, 2016, three players from California, Florida, and Tennessee won $1.586 billion.

$768.4 million was won by one player in Wisconsin on March 27, 2019; $758.7 million was won by one player in Massachusetts on August 23, 2017; $730 million was won by one player in Maryland on January 20, 2021. Two players in Iowa and New York won $687.8 million on October 27, 2018. On May 18, 2013, one player in Florida won $590.5 million; on November 28, 2012, two players in Arizona and Missouri won $564.1 million; on February 11, 2015, three players in North Carolina, Puerto Rico, and Texas won $559.7 million; and on July 6, 2018, one player in New Hampshire won $487 million. This is a condensed version of the information.