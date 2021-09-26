Numbers for 9/25/21 in the Powerball: Is There Anyone Who Has Won the $523 Million Jackpot?

The Powerball prize reached over half a billion dollars on Saturday.

The winning numbers were 22, 23, 37, 62, and 63. The Powerball was 19 with a 3X Power Play.

However, no one won the $523 million jackpot this time, implying that the top reward will grow even higher for the next drawing. The jackpot will be $545 million on Tuesday, September 28th, with a cash value of $392.1 million.

Despite the fact that no one won the jackpot in Saturday’s drawing, there were a few big winners.

Three players from Connecticut, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania each won $1 million by matching all five white balls. A player from Illinois did the same, but thanks to the Power Play, their win money was increased to $3 million.

A total of 27 players matched four white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000, with six of them using the Power Play to triple their winnings to $150,000.

The last time a player won the Powerball jackpot was in June, when a Florida resident won a $268 million reward. Prior to then, the jackpot had remained unclaimed since March 27, when another Florida player won a $238 million reward.

The Top 10 Biggest Powerball Jackpots On January 13, 2016, three players from California, Florida, and Tennessee won $1.586 billion.

$768.4 million was won by one player in Wisconsin on March 27, 2019; $758.7 million was won by one player in Massachusetts on August 23, 2017; $730 million was won by one player in Maryland on January 20, 2021. Two players in Iowa and New York won $687.8 million on October 27, 2018. One player in Florida won $590.5 million on May 18, 2013. Two players from Arizona and Missouri won $587.5 million on November 28, 2012. Three players from North Carolina, Puerto Rico, and Texas won $564.1 million on February 11, 2015. One player in New Hampshire won $559.7 million on January 6, 2018. One player in New Hampshire won $487 million on July 30, 2016. Powerball: How to Play

Players choose five numbers from 1 to 69, as well as one red Powerball number from 1 to 26, for a total cost of $2 each play. Non-jackpot rewards can be multiplied by selecting the Power Play option for an additional $1 in certain scenarios.

Usually, drawings are used. This is a condensed version of the information.