Numbers for 08/21/21 in the Powerball: Is There Anyone Who Has Won the $290 Million Jackpot?

Saturday, August 21, the winning Powerball numbers were 16, 28, 36, 39, 59, and Powerball 4. The prize was $290 million, and the Power Play was X2.

The maximum prize (worth $209.2 million in cash) went unclaimed, but two lucky players matched five numbers without the Powerball to win $1 million.

Another 17 players each won $50,000 for matching four numbers and the Powerball, with only one player boosting their winnings to $100,000 thanks to a Power Play.

There were 391 tickets for $100 that contained four numbers without the Powerball, and another 90 tickets for $200 that featured a Power Play.

According to the Powerball website, each ticket has a 1 in 24.9 chance of winning a prize.

The chances of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338.00 and winning a $1 million reward are 1 in 11,688,053.52.

Those who win the Powerball grand prize have the option of taking an annuity or a lump-sum payment, which is much less expensive. The annuity option provides you with 30 annual installments spread out over 29 years, with each payment increasing by 5% until the last payment.

The 10 Biggest Powerball Jackpots On January 13, 2016, three players from California, Florida, and Tennessee won $1.586 billion.

$768.4 million was won by one player in Wisconsin on March 27, 2019; $758.7 million was won by one player in Massachusetts on August 23, 2017; $730 million was won by one player in Maryland on January 20, 2021. Two players in Iowa and New York won $687.8 million on October 27, 2018. One player in Florida won $590.5 million on May 18, 2013. Two players from Arizona and Missouri won $587.5 million on November 28, 2012. Three players from North Carolina, Puerto Rico, and Texas won $564.1 million on February 11, 2015. One player in New Hampshire won $559.7 million on January 6, 2018. One player in New Hampshire won $487 million on July 30, 2016. Powerball: How to Play

Players choose five numbers from 1 to 69, as well as one red Powerball number from 1 to 26, for a total cost of $2 each play. Non-jackpot rewards can be multiplied by selecting the Power Play option for an additional $1 in certain scenarios.

Drawings are held twice a week on average. This is a condensed version of the information.