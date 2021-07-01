Nuclear weapons make a world war “impossible,” according to experts. According to a Kremlin spokesman

Tensions between global superpowers have raised fears of a second World War, but Russia believes that this will not happen because Russia and the US are nuclear equals.

During the Cold War, Russia achieved nuclear parity with the United States, which it lacked during WWII. Despite the fact that the leaders of the two countries with the largest nuclear arsenals, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden, have agreed that nuclear war is impossible to win, recent disagreements over a warship in Crimea have increased worries of an armed conflict.

Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesman, told TASS, a Russian news agency, on Thursday that he didn’t want to talk about war since it’s “impossible.” Peskov claims that “nuclear parity,” which he defines as a process that “stabilizes the entire system of international relations,” is helping to keep the world free of conflict.

At his annual question and answer session with Russian citizens on Wednesday, Putin was asked if the world was on the verge of a third World War. Despite describing the British vessel’s presence near Crimea as an obvious “provocation,” Russian President Vladimir Putin has rejected the plan.

The British vessel was accused by Russia of illegally entering its territorial waters, while the Americans were suspected of taking part in a joint spying mission. London defended the ship’s right to cruise the seas and denied Putin’s claims.

“Even if we had sunk that ship, it’s difficult to imagine that this would have pushed the world toward a third World Battle, because those who did it knew they couldn’t win such a war. Putin stated, “This is critical.”

Putin, on the other hand, praised Russia’s ability to defend itself in a struggle, stating that the country would at the very least “know what we are fighting for,” which he characterized as “ourselves and our future.”

Any conflict involving nuclear-armed countries has the potential to escalate, and Putin’s support for Russia’s nuclear program has raised questions about the country’s ability to launch a nuclear strike. General of the Army Valery Gerasimov, the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, is in charge of the nuclear policy. This is a condensed version of the information.