Nothing in the Pentagon indicates that the Afghan government and army will collapse in 11 days.

As the US prepares to remove troops after a nearly two-decade war in Afghanistan, the Biden administration is justifying its policies that led to the Taliban gaining control of the country’s government and military.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley told reporters at the Pentagon on Wednesday, “There was nothing that I, or anyone else, saw that indicated a collapse of this army or this government in 11 days.”

Milley stated that intelligence assessments indicated that a quick collapse was probable, but that estimates varied from weeks to months to even years after US armed personnel left.

As the Taliban takes control of the country, the US is scrambling to rescue hundreds of American citizens and Afghan friends who are trapped within.

When asked about the pace of bringing personnel out of Afghanistan, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said, “It’s evident we’re not close to where we want to be in terms of getting those numbers through.”

The airport in Kabul has been besieged by people attempting to evacuate, and there have been reports of Taliban fighters blocking access to the airport.

At a separate briefing on Wednesday, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said, “We have seen allegations that the Taliban, contrary to their public pledges and obligations to our government, are blocking Afghans who want to leave the country from reaching the airport.”

President Joe Biden spoke about the situation in Afghanistan in prepared remarks on Monday, but he hasn’t taken any questions from reporters on the problem in almost a week.

National security advisers briefed Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Afghanistan again on Wednesday. They reviewed steps to speed evacuations and ensure safe passage to Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport, according to the White House.

Biden declared shortly after taking office that US troops would be out of Afghanistan by the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks this year, bringing an end to the country’s longest war. Last month, the deadline was pushed again, with US military forces expected to leave by the end of August.

The Taliban seized control of many cities before storming Kabul on Sunday, forcing Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to flee.

This is an example of. This is a condensed version of the information.