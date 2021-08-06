Norwegian Cruise Line asks a judge to overturn a Florida law requiring passengers to be vaccinated in order for the ship to sail.

The dramatic rise of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Florida has prompted Norwegian Cruise Line to sue a federal judge to overturn a statute that bars cruise companies from requiring proof of immunization from passengers before boarding.

“What is going on in Florida is terrifying. Derek Shaffer, Norwegian’s attorney, told a judge, “Florida is a hotspot.” “All we’re trying to do is protect our employees and passengers.”

During a remote hearing with U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams, Shaffer highlighted the increased spread of the illness in Florida as justification for cruise firms requiring proof of vaccination.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The “vaccine passport” prohibition, signed into law by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis in May, Norwegian claims, jeopardizes the health and safety of passengers and crew, as well as being an unconstitutional infringement on the First Amendment’s free expression protection.

The Florida Department of Health is led by state Surgeon General Scott Rivkees, who is named in the complaint. The goal of the law, according to the state’s attorney, Pete Patterson, is to prevent discrimination against passengers who do not get vaccinated.

Patterson stated, “You can’t discriminate against clients based on their failure to provide you with information.” “If it weren’t for this rule, a vaccine passport would be required to board a cruise ship.”

Williams did not rule on Norwegian’s request for a temporary injunction preventing the law’s enforcement on Friday. Violations of the legislation could result in a $5,000 fine per passenger, according to Shaffer, causing the corporation “irreparable injury.”

“This law should be lethal on arrival,” Shaffer said, adding that the Legislature and governor were primarily interested in “scoring political points” in the tumultuous national debate over the coronavirus vaccination.

The hearing takes place as the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals considers the legality of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s cruise line guidelines. The appeals court recently upheld a Tampa judge’s decision, which DeSantis praised, reclassifying the CDC rules on how to resume cruise sailing as guidelines rather than requirements.

Miami-based Only passengers boarding in Florida ports are affected by the state’s vaccine passport rule. Norwegian operates 28 cruise ships throughout the world. Once the ships have departed from Florida. This is a condensed version of the information.