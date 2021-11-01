North Port Police Chief Recalls Brian Laundrie’s ID Error and Admits, “I Still Stand Behind My Team.”

“I still stand behind my personnel,” North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison said, recalling the department’s misidentification of Brian Laundrie.

According to the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Garrison discussed Laundrie’s disappearance and the North Port Police Department’s mistaken identity of Laundrie as his mother, Roberta, at a recent luncheon at the South County Tiger Bay Club.

“Do I keep quiet about what’s going on, or do we hide it, cover it up?” According to the Herald-Tribune, Garrison stated during the occasion. “No, people want their law enforcement authorities to be open, transparent, and honest.” “Yes, we made a mistake; it was human error,” Garrison continued, “but I still stand behind my team.” During an interview with WINK News on October 25, North Port Police Department Public Information Officer Josh Taylor acknowledged that when surveilling the Laundrie residence, they thought Brian returned home from Florida’s Carlton Reserve, but it was actually his mother.

During the interview, Taylor stated, “I assume it was his mother who was wearing a baseball cap.” “They’re built in a similar way.” Laundrie went on a trek on September 13 and did not return, which the North Port Police Department did not learn about until September 17. Garrison arranged a press conference on September 16 to declare that they knew where Laundrie was, despite the fact that police still believed he was at his home.

Garrison stated during the event, according to the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, that after realizing Laundrie was not at his house, he decided to leave. “No one was more startled than I was about that.” According to the Herald-Tribune, “when my officers went out to the house to complete the report with the FBI, I sat with the deputy chief in my office, expecting that they would discover Brian cowering in a rear bedroom.” “Maybe it was a ruse, I thought. It wasn’t the case.” During a prior interview with WINK News, Taylor made similar remarks, adding, “On Friday, his family reported him. That they hadn’t seen him was clearly news to us.” On October 20, fragmentary human remains, as well as some of Laundrie’s items, were recovered at the Carlton Reserve and the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park. A review of dental records a day later proved that the remains were indeed there. This is a condensed version of the information.