North Korean missiles tested over the weekend have a range of 932 miles, putting them within range of the US military.

North Korea launched new cruise missiles with a range of up to 932 miles over the weekend, placing certain US military outposts in the crosshairs.

Except for those at the country’s northernmost tip, the missile can target over 80 US military locations in Japan. The rocket could hit all 73 US military bases in South Korea.

Experts believe North Korea is launching missiles to put pressure on the United States to lift economic sanctions. Negotiations between the two countries over North Korea’s nuclear weapons development have been halted for two years, and the country’s leader, Kim Jong Un, has showed no signs of renewing negotiations with President Joe Biden.

In order for talks to continue, Kim’s regime has told the Biden administration that the US’s “hostile” policies toward North Korea must be removed. As a result, the US has invited North Korea to resume discussions, claiming that the country has no hostile intentions.

“What we strive to do is decrease the threat to the United States, to our partners in the region,” said State Department spokesman Ned Price, “and we believe we can accomplish that via diplomacy” with North Korea.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

After the two Koreas test-fired missiles hours apart in a show of military strength, North Korea announced Thursday it had successfully launched ballistic missiles from a train for the first time and was continuing to bolster its defenses.

The missiles were launched during a drill of a “railway-borne missile regiment” that transported the weapons system along rail tracks in the country’s mountainous central region and accurately struck a sea target 800 kilometers (500 miles) away, according to Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency.

Two distinct missiles seemed to be blasting up from rail-car launchers bathed in orange flames along rails surrounded by dense woodland, according to state media.

North Korea’s efforts to diversify its launch choices, which presently include multiple vehicles and land launch sites and may eventually include submarines, are reflected in a rail-based ballistic system. Although firing a missile from a train could increase mobility, some experts believe that opponents would quickly destroy North Korea’s modest rail networks that travel through its relatively small territory during a crisis.

“Our military believes North Korea is constantly destabilizing the region. This is a condensed version of the information.