North Korea has a shortage of medicine and a scarcity of doctors.

North Korea rarely admits to its flaws to the rest of the world, but a recent UN study identified problems with its health-care system, including a shortage of pharmaceuticals.

North Korea’s ability to feed and provide basic health care to its people was presented in a negative light in a Voluntary National Review report submitted to the United Nations. While the study aimed to create a positive picture of life in North Korea, it acknowledged that the country lacked health workers, had a low technical basis for pharmaceutical and medical appliance plants, and had a shortage of key pharmaceuticals.

Plants don’t fulfill local demand or the World Health Organization’s good manufacturing practices, according to the report, which told the UN that such items “remain as problems” (WHO). North Korea had to rely on the GAVI Alliance for immunizations since it lacked the necessary infrastructure.

Choi Jung Hun, a North Korean doctor who defected to South Korea in 2012, told the Associated Press that he was hardly compensated for his services and that he couldn’t tell who was sick during the SARS outbreak and the flu pandemic because of outdated equipment. It added fire to the assumption that North Korea can’t be trusted to disclose credible information, raising doubts about its assertions that it hasn’t had any COVID-19 infections.

While North Korea acknowledged that it confronts significant obstacles, the report praised the way of life in the country, especially the country’s universal health care system. The distance between North Korea’s elites and the working class, according to Min Ha-Ju, a North Korean refugee-turned-researcher, is expanding. The majority of North Koreans do not enjoy the “better” treatment that North Korea’s primary media boasted about.

It claimed that improving people’s “material and cultural lives” was a “top principle,” and it regularly emphasized its universal health care and housing systems. It further claimed that suicide was not becoming more of a social issue in North Korea because “people are the masters of everything, and everything is directed to their benefit.”

“The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea is a people-centered socialist state in which the masses of working people become the masters of everything and everything serves their interests,” according to the study.

