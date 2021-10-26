Nor’easter Live Updates: New York and New Jersey Declare State of Emergency Ahead of Major Storm

In New York and New Jersey, a state of emergency has been proclaimed ahead of a nor’easter storm that is predicted to hit the tri-state area on Tuesday after moving up the east coast.

Governor Phil Murphy stated that the state of emergency in New Jersey went into effect at 8 p.m. ET Sunday night, with “severe weather conditions” predicted to “affect the state starting tonight over the following several days.” Officials in New York City warned that the storm could bring significant flash floods with up to four inches of rain and gusts of up to 50 miles per hour.

As the storm moves slowly northwards, the National Weather Service has issued a separate Flash Flood Watch that will be in effect from last night to Tuesday evening. The storm is expected to bring heavy rain and gale-force winds to eastern coastal states over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service.

For the most up-to-date information, visit The Washington Newsday’s liveblog.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) advises passengers to check flights ahead of the storm because delays and cancellations are expected.

People awaiting word regarding their journey into or out of northeastern states were advised to verify the status of their flight before leaving home, according to the agency.

Those facing flight cancellations were also advised to “not drive through flooded highways.”

