‘Nom Nom Nom:’ says the narrator. On Georgia Road, a Timber Rattlesnake is devoured by a Kingsnake.

The Georgia DNR Wildlife Resources Division has released video of a timber rattlesnake being attacked and eaten by a kingsnake. Brandi Johnson, of Dexter, captured the footage while out walking near her home.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said Johnson almost stepped on the snakes in a Facebook post. Fortunately, she noticed the couple and began documenting the event, which has been described as a "once-in-a-lifetime wildlife contact to see."

The Facebook post stated, “Kingsnakes are enormous, black snakes that can be found throughout the state.” “They are powerful constrictors that can eat a wide range of food, including venomous snakes.” The kingsnake can be seen creeping along a road towards the smaller timber rattlesnake before striking its prey. After that, the kingsnake coils around the rattlesnake. The movie then switches to a kingsnake devouring a rattlesnake in the foliage, with the tagline “nom nom nom.” Kingsnakes can be found throughout the eastern United States, including all of Georgia. They are formidable constrictors that can grow up to 4 feet in length. Rodents, birds, turtle eggs, lizards, and other snakes are among the animals consumed by kingsnakes.

Pine forests, marshes, tidal wetlands, and hardwood forests are among their diverse habitats. They’ve also been discovered in farmlands and suburban areas. In Georgia, they are a protected species.

“Kingsnakes are resistant to pit viper venom and are known to quickly devour copperheads, cottonmouths, and rattlesnakes,” the Georgia Department of Natural Resources posted on Facebook. “They strike and grab snake prey near the head before coiling around, choking, and devouring headfirst.” Johnson immediately identified both snake species and stayed a safe distance to avoid disrupting the predation occurrence, according to the report.

Pit vipers include the timber rattlesnake. It’s a venomous species that can be found all over Georgia. Their size varies according on their environment, but they typically reach a height of four to five feet.

