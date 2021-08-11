No one will ever describe Kathy Hochul’s administration as toxic, according to her.

Kathy Hochul promised on Wednesday that when she takes over as governor of New York, she will strike a different tone than Andrew Cuomo.

Hochul stated in her first public appearance as the state’s soon-to-be chief executive, “No one will ever describe my government as a hostile work environment.”

When Cuomo’s resignation takes effect in 13 days, Hochul will take over as governor. She will be the first woman to hold the office in the history of the Empire State and will complete Cuomo’s tenure, which ends in 2023.

In his resignation speech on Tuesday, Cuomo complimented his second-in-command as “clever and competent.” Hochul stated that she supported Cuomo’s decision to resign.

“I spoke with Governor Cuomo yesterday, and he assured me that he would do everything possible to ensure a smooth transition. Hochul added, “And I thanked him for his service to our state.” “I believe that his choice to resign is reasonable and in the best interests of the state of New York. And, while it wasn’t planned, it’s a day for which I’m ready.”

Hochul said she plans to give a speech quickly after being named governor to lay out her vision and policy priorities.

“Every single day, like I’ve always done and always will, I’ll fight like hell for you,” she continued.

Cuomo resigned one week after New York Attorney General Letitia James issued a report alleging that he sexually harassed multiple women in violation of state and federal laws. Cuomo also fostered a poisonous and hostile work atmosphere, according to the report.

The 11 complainants, nine of whom are current or former New York state government employees, were outlined in the 168-page document. Cuomo and his staff allegedly retaliated against a former employee who spoke out against him, according to investigators.

Cuomo vehemently contested the report’s findings, claiming on Tuesday that the debate was untruthful and politically motivated.

“I never crossed the line with anyone in my mind,” the governor stated, “but I didn’t appreciate the extent to which the line had been redrawn.” He also expressed regret to the women he had “really offended.”

Cuomo also stated that his immediate reaction was to dispute the claims, but that doing so would result in months of scandal for the state government.