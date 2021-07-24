No one is lining up for vaccines in Alabama, despite the fact that the state has the lowest vaccination rate in the US.

Even as more contagious new COVID-19 strains wreak havoc on sections of the country, Alabama’s vaccination rate is the worst in the country and is set to stay that way. The state’s health experts are starting to feel the effects of this continued hesitation.

Dr. Michael Saag of the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) told AL.com that the state’s immunization problems are one of the most frustrating things he’s ever dealt with.

Saag, a professor of medicine at UAB’s Division of Infectious Diseases, said, “I’ve never felt as irritated professionally as I am right now.” “I had hoped and prayed for a successful vaccine, and I was honestly shocked when the vaccine demonstrated its efficacy and safety to the extent that it did. And I thought to myself, “My gosh, there’s a Christmas miracle if we’ve ever seen one.” It actually took place.”

Only about a third of Alabama’s 4.7 million citizens have been fully vaccinated, according to the Mayo Clinic. The percentage of residents who received at least one dose isn’t much better, at 38.3%.

Alabama is one of several conservative-leaning states where vaccine reluctance is a problem; Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Wyoming are all in the 30% range for one-dose immunization. In terms of full vaccinations, Alabama is the only state in that range.

“And, to my amazement and shock, people are not lined up to get the vaccine that is free and performs exceptionally well,” Saag remarked. “Individuals are choosing to put themselves in danger, but even worse, when they become infected, they put people who have been vaccinated at risk, especially those who are immunocompromised and could become extremely ill as a result.”

After months of supporting, if not outright embracing, the right to vaccine reluctance, conservative leaders in the United States have began urging their followers to get vaccinated as another lockdown looms.

Unvaccinated people, according to Alabama Republican Governor Kay Ivey, are to accountable for recent COVID-19 outbreaks.

Ivey stated, “Let’s be extremely clear about this subject.” “The new cases of COVID are due to people who have not been immunized. Unvaccinated people account for nearly all new hospitalizations. And then there are the deaths. This is a condensed version of the information.