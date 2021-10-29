‘No one got all they wanted,’ says Joe Biden, defending the $1.75 trillion social spending plan.

After weeks of discussions inside a split Democratic Party in Congress, President Joe Biden is promoting a new $1.75 trillion “framework” for his planned vast expansion of the social safety net as a compromise, but it’s unclear how far the measure will go.

“No one got everything they wanted, not even me,” Biden said in a public address from the White House on Thursday, after meeting with House Democrats for about an hour at the Capitol to outline his package, which includes universal pre-kindergarten, clean energy and affordable housing incentives, expanded health care benefits, and other priorities. “Let’s get this done,” says the narrator. Biden’s agenda, which includes two key proposals—the Build Back Better social spending plan and a second $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package to improve roads, bridges, broadband, ports, and other priorities—has been stuck for weeks due to Democratic infighting. The hard infrastructure plan has the support of moderates, but they are concerned about the scope and cost of the bigger package. Meanwhile, progressives say that Build Back Better would be more transformative for the country and would address more of Biden’s — and their — campaign promises.

Biden made a direct appeal to “my Democratic colleagues” at one point during the roughly 23-minute speech, before pivoting back to a more broad public appeal.

As Biden heads to Europe for climate talks, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, told members in a meeting with Biden on Thursday that she wants to move through with a vote on the infrastructure program, which has cleared the Senate and only requires final approval in the House.

Progressive Democrats in the House, on the other hand, have pledged to oppose the infrastructure plan if the Senate fails to enact a separate bill expanding social services, which they consider as critical.

Biden went on Capitol Hill to allay those fears, but even after that discussion, a number of progressives remained firm in their beliefs.

Representative Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota Democrat, told reporters following the meeting, “We’ve been very clear—we need to see the two bills move together concurrently.” “If there is a sense of urgency in getting this done, senators must share that sense of urgency.” Other Democrats voiced dissatisfaction with provisions that were omitted from the much-reduced broader plan, which was roughly halved. This is a condensed version of the information.