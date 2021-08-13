‘No More Masks!’ Parents erupt in a video when the Tennessee School Board reimposes the mandate.

The Williamson County Board of Education held a special session on Tuesday that lasted nearly four hours and resulted in a temporary mask mandate for students, staff, and visitors in all elementary school buildings and buses. This new mandate began on Thursday and will expire on September 21.

The conference gathered a large crowd to engage in a contentious public comment session about whether students should continue to wear masks.

The majority of those in attendance were not wearing masks, and it was suggested that parents should decide whether or not their child should wear a mask to school. The masked participants were concerned about the Delta strain and how rapidly it could spread to other children and staff members.

Every shift he works, one father, who identified himself as an emergency room doctor, claimed he encounters children and adults with COVID-19.

During the public comment session, he stated, “The masks are not at all harmful.” “If we don’t do something about it, we’re going to have a lot of positive cases.” We’re disputing over masks at school, but we won’t be able to attend since the teachers will be absent, everyone will be quarantined, and we’ll be back at home. Masks will allow us to spend the majority of our time at school.”

WCS Superintendent Jason Golden said he considered numerous criteria while recommending a mask mandate for elementary schools, including the area’s vaccination rate, the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the community, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recent recommendations for schools.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) amended their recommendations on August 4 to encourage universal indoor masking for all students, employees, teachers, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.

Golden said 25 primary school pupils have tested positive for COVID-19 since school reopened on August 6.

Golden was often interrupted until Williamson County Deputies pulled one dissident guy out of the conference. The crowd then chanted, “No more masks,” before the assembly came to a halt.

“What we’re proposing is our best judgment based on all of our analysis,” Golden explained.

Hundreds of individuals, according to The Tennessean. This is a condensed version of the information.