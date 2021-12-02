No government shutdown, according to Joe Biden, unless someone “decides to be completely erratic.”

President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he does not believe the government will shut down as the deadline for legislators to strike a financial agreement approaches.

After speaking about the administration’s approach to the coronavirus pandemic and novel Omicron variety, Biden was asked by a reporter if there will be a shutdown as he exited the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

“”No, I don’t believe that will happen,” the president replied, adding, “Look, I don’t believe it will happen…. I chatted with Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer, the Senate Majority Leader. Unless someone decides to be completely erratic, there is a plan in place.” To keep the federal government running, lawmakers have until Friday at midnight to adopt legislation.

Congressional leaders said on Thursday that they have a proposal to keep government agencies funded until mid-February, but the tentative agreement would need to be rapidly approved by all 100 senators by the deadline on Friday. In response to the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine guidelines, some Republicans have threatened to stall the process.

During his speech at the National Institutes of Health, Biden mentioned the GOP effort.

“Some of my colleagues on the other team are threatening to let us default if I don’t promise that there will never be any more mandates,” Biden remarked. “People in my Claymont [Delaware] area would look at me and remark, ‘Go figure.'” This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.