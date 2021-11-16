No, Donald Trump will not be re-elected as President of the United States.

After a recent poll suggested that more than a quarter of Republicans believe it may happen this year, experts have once again stated that there is no legal or constitutional basis for Donald Trump to simply be “reinstated” as president.

According to an Economist/YouGov poll conducted between November 6 and 9, at least 28% of Republican respondents anticipate Trump will be re-elected president before the end of 2021.

The percentage of Republicans who believe the candidate who lost the 2020 election will return to the White House in the near future is also rising, with a prior Economist/YouGov poll in October finding that 22% of Republicans say it is “somewhat” or “very likely” to happen.

The poll results appear to be based on the so-called Big Lie—which has been promoted by Trump, his supporters, and QAnon conspiracy theorists—that Joe Biden only won the last election due to widespread voter fraud, and that once this is proven, Trump will be restored to his rightful place in the White House.

Barbara McQuade, a University of Michigan law professor and former U.S. attorney in Detroit, told The Washington Newsday that even if there is proof of voter fraud, which has yet to materialize more than a year after the 2020 election, there is “absolutely no mechanism” in the law that allows Trump to become president.

“There was no widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election, according to former Attorney General William Barr. Even if a new revelation proved that Trump lost the 2020 election due to fraud, the outcome would not be Trump’s reinstatement “According to McQuade.

“Under that scenario, impeachment and conviction would be the only method to remove President Joe Biden from office. Even then, President Kamala Harris would succeed him. If she were impeached and convicted, the customary chain of succession would be followed, resulting in President Nancy Pelosi.” The Constitution is “very clear” about how someone might be removed from office and replaced, according to Eugene Volokh, a law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles.

A fresh election, with Trump as a candidate, is the most obvious solution. This is a condensed version of the information.