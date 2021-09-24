No Dog Should Go ‘Without Tasting Chocolate,’ says Animal Hospital, which offers ‘Goodbye Kisses.’

Most dog owners are aware that giving chocolate to their pet is a no-no. According to one Alabama animal hospital, “no dog should go to heaven without eating chocolate.”

Smiths Station Animal Hospital shared a photo of a container of Hershey Kisses with the words “Goodbye Kisses” painted on the side on their Facebook page. “This jar is saved for our euthanasia appointments…because no dog should go to Heaven without enjoying chocolate,” one of the hospital’s doctors wrote with the photo.

“During an extremely painful and emotional moment, we attempt to provide as much comfort as possible. Dr. Nicole Namie told WRBL, “My staff has always had little nibbles and candy bars stowed away just for those meetings.” “Normally, these are delicacies I wouldn’t advocate giving to my patients, but I believe it’s vital to give them something special in their final moments.”

Despite the fact that the position is new, the hospital has been doing this for years.

Jennifer Williams, practice manager at Smiths Station Animal Hospital, told This website, “We always give them something to help them feel comfortable and to enjoy the last few minutes.”

If it isn’t chocolate, Williams says they will share a lunch that one of the employees has brought in or even bring in a McDonald’s cheeseburger.

She explained that because the hospital is located in a small village, the employees and doctors grow close to the animals, and it is sad for everyone when it is time to say goodbye.

She said the response to the article has been incredible, and the best part has been hearing from people all over the world who have shared their own personal tales.

Williams said, “It’s turned into a really sweet post.” “It doesn’t include any hate speech. Everyone is simply demonstrating concern for one another.”

The post has been shared over 113,000 times on Facebook and has also been posted on TikTok and Reddit feeds.

“I wish I could have given my best buddy some chocolate before we had to put him down but sadly it was really abrupt and he refused,” one Reddit user said in response to the post on r/MakemeSuffer. This is a condensed version of the information.