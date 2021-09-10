No Americans were held accountable after 9/11. Here’s Why That’s Risky.

U.S.

Terrorism September 11th Terrorism September 11th Terrorism September 11th Terrorism

The 11th of September is the most researched day of our lives. Almost everyone over the age of eight remembers the specifics—where they were, how they felt, and what it meant to them. It has been with me ever since.

The United States intelligence community had been aware that a terrorist attack was imminent but had failed to focus or act. Following 9/11, finger-pointing was directed at President George W. Bush and the White House, as well as the preceding Bill Clinton and Bush administrations, the CIA, NSA, FBI, and even the Pentagon. The government promised to do better in the future, breaking down barriers to intelligence analysis and exchange, and reorganizing itself so that such a disaster would never happen again.

However, more intense emotions outweighed the need for reform even in the immediate aftermath. The desire for vengeance drove George W. Bush’s government to declare a global war. Panic inside the government led to secret agencies abusing their powers, including unwarranted surveillance, torture, secret prisons, arbitrary watch lists, domestic spying, and more. Despite reforms, including the largest government reorganization in 50 years, government performance continued to deteriorate. Other intelligence blunders followed September 11, from erroneous warnings on Iraq’s weapons of mass destruction to the failed pullout from Afghanistan last month: a lengthy list of failures that demand accountability.

According to polls, the majority of Americans are still perplexed about the attack, the perpetrators, and the motive. And nearly everyone bemoans Washington’s political and party maneuverings, as well as the deterioration of American institutions. Few, though, link today’s national strife to the events of 9/11. Yes, the government has (so far) succeeded in averting another similar attack on American soil, but the triumph is tainted by an even greater calamity in continuous war and the destruction of civic life.

Despite the formation of legions of blue ribbon panels to investigate what happened, further admissions of misconduct, and governments pledging to do better, the underlying fact of government was revealed: Nobody is held accountable, not a single White House official, top government agency director, intelligence analyst, or anybody else. This is a condensed version of the information.