Nine people from the Maine Hospital Emergency Department had COVID, including some vaccinated employees.

COVID-19 was found in nine employees of a Maine hospital’s emergency department, some of whom had been completely vaccinated.

Following the positive cases, Maine Medical Center said in a statement to This website on Monday that the whole emergency team had been tested, and the center is working to test the team’s support employees.

According to the statement, “we will continue to test the ED team at regular intervals.”

According to the statement, the hospital has contacted all patients who may have been exposed to the virus and offered testing services. All of the patients who had been tested had returned negative results as of Monday evening.

“As the delta variant spreads throughout our community, MMC reminds the public that COVID-19 is still a threat and advises everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated,” the statement added.

Maine Medical Center is the state’s largest hospital, located in Portland.

According to an internal memo obtained by WCSH-TV, a Portland-based television news station, the hospital has vaccinated 16 COVID-positive personnel “in the past few weeks.” The hospital is considering reinstalling screeners at staff doors to guarantee daily screening is performed, according to the memo, which also advised personnel to wear masks at all times.

As COVID-19 cases rise across the country because to the highly transmissible Delta form, MaineHealth, the largest health provider in northern New England, has announced many modifications in recent weeks. The hospital network declared on August 3 that by October, all members of the care team will be required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine “with very few exceptions.”

Nearly 84 percent of MaineHealth’s care team workers were completely immunized as of late July.

MaineHealth stated on Saturday that adult inpatients would be allowed only one visitor each day.

In a statement, MaineHealth said, “These restrictions are targeted at protecting MMC’s patients and care team members as community transmission of COVID-19 begins to grow.”

In Maine, 19 cases have increased in the last month. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the state’s seven-day average of new cases was 118 on Saturday, roughly seven times higher than a month earlier. More than 64% of the state’s population has been fully immunized.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, breakthrough cases—instances of completely vaccinated people testing positive for COVID-19—remain uncommon.