Nikolas Cruz’s parents say they want him executed as he prepares to enter a guilty plea.

According to the Associated Press, the parents of one of the Parkland shooting victims want alleged gunman Nikolas Cruz to be executed for his role in the incident. Cruz’s counsel stated on Friday that he intends to plead guilty to the deaths of 14 students and three staff members at the Florida high school, putting him in line for the capital penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Cruz, 23, pled guilty to separate charges coming from an attack on a jail guard in November 2018, and Mitch and Annika Dworet were the only parents of a Parkland shooting victim who attended his court in Broward County. According to the Associated Press, their 17-year-old son Nick was killed in the shooting, while their other son Alex was injured.

Both expressed relief that Cruz’s case was moving forward and that they were coming closer to finding closure for their child’s death. While Mitch stated that he tries to worry about his sons rather than the case, Annika Dworet stated that they both want justice and that “it’s time,” alluding to the execution.

“We want to see him suffer,” she explained.

In the February 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Cruz attorney David Wheeler told Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer that he will plead guilty to 17 counts of first-degree murder on Wednesday. There will be no restrictions attached to the pleas, and prosecutors will continue to pursue the death penalty. A jury will decide this, and the judge hopes to begin the trial in January after selecting a jury from thousands of candidates beginning in November.

Cruz is also expected to enter a guilty plea to 17 counts of attempted first-degree murder. He was initially absent from the hearing, but returned nine months later to plead guilty to assaulting a jail guard in a Broward County courthouse. As sheriff’s deputies kept an eye on him and the crowd, he calmly answered the judge’s query concerning his competency.

Cruz said he was aware that prosecutors could use his conviction as an aggravating factor if he is sentenced to death.

The pandemic and disagreements over what evidence might be given to the jury have caused the trial to be postponed.