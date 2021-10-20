Nikolas Cruz Is Expected to Plead Guilty to First-Degree Murders in the Parkland Shooting Trial.

In a last-ditch effort to avoid the death penalty, Nikolas Cruz is likely to plead guilty to 17 counts of first-degree murder in the Parkland school shooting trial later today.

The 23-year-old will appear before Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer, who will ask him how he pleads to each of the 17 charges of attempted first-degree murder for those who were injured in the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Cruz’s lawyers intimated last week that he will plead guilty to all charges in order to avoid being executed, which is something that the parents of numerous victims have demanded ahead of the trial.

For the most up-to-date information, visit The Washington Newsday’s liveblog…