Nikki Haley warns Biden not to recognize the Taliban as Afghanistan’s rulers because they are “sick and twisted.”

After the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan earlier this month, Nikki Haley is asking President Joe Biden not to acknowledge the Taliban as the country’s government.

Haley, who served as the United States’ ambassador to the United Nations under former President Donald Trump, claimed in a Sunday op-ed in the Washington Post that the Biden administration “badly mishandled” the withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan.

“He must not also screw up the upcoming decision on whether or not to accept these barbarians as Afghanistan’s legitimate government,” Haley wrote. “Doing so would further degrade the United States while elevating a government that deserves nothing.”

On August 15, the Taliban completed their swift conquest of Afghanistan by seizing control of Kabul’s presidential palace.

Despite their history of brutality and tyranny, the Taliban have sworn to safeguard women’s rights. Many leaders and groups are concerned that the militant group’s control would result in additional violations of humanitarian law.

In the Washington Post, Haley argued that US recognition of the Taliban would “reward and encourage such heinous activities,” and that world leaders should refuse to do so until the group “proves over many years that it is part of the civilized world.”

“To recognize the Taliban would be to overlook how evil and twisted it is,” Haley said.

Last week, State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters that the Biden administration was still “taking stock” of the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan and that the group’s control would only be recognized if it upheld human rights and prohibited terrorist activity.

“It will be determined by the Taliban’s actions,” Price added. “We’re keeping a careful eye on things.”

Biden defended his decision to pull combat troops out of Afghanistan, saying that American troops shouldn’t be “fighting in a war and dying in a war that Afghan forces are unwilling to fight for themselves.”

Thousands of US citizens and Afghan allies remain stranded in the nation as a result of the Taliban’s rise to power, and his administration continues to be chastised on both sides of the aisle for how the retreat was carried out.

More than 17,000 individuals were evacuated from Afghanistan last week, according to the Pentagon. Commercial airlines have been instructed to provide planes to aid in the evacuation attempts by the agency.

On Sunday, Biden stated that the United States. This is a condensed version of the information.