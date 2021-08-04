Nikki Fried, a challenger to Ron DeSantis, has requested a COVID emergency order for Florida.

As instances and hospitalizations rise across the state, Nikki Fried, Florida’s agriculture commissioner and a Democratic gubernatorial candidate, requested Republican Governor Ron DeSantis to issue an emergency order and publish daily data on COVID-19 on Monday.

Fried accused DeSantis of keeping Florida “in the dark” about COVID-19 data at a news conference in Sarasota, and urged the administration to announce an emergency order to send federal resources to confront the pandemic.

“It’s Monday at 2:30 p.m. And we still don’t have updated figures from the weekend and Monday as of now, right this second. What are you waiting for, Governor, Department of Health? Governor, this is the time to issue an emergency order.”

Fried went on to say that DeSantis should issue an emergency order so that “federal money can be used to expand testing and immunization facilities in our state.”

Fried then compared DeSantis’ management of the pandemic in Florida to a hurricane, saying, “We don’t know where the evacuation zones are, we don’t know the tracking of this cyclone, we don’t know the intensity of it.”

“Right now, we’re absolutely in the dark – that’s exactly what’s going on. That is why, on a daily basis, I try to provide as much information to the public as possible,” Fried remarked.

The governor chose not to include fresh data in today’s Florida COVID report.

So I’m asking him to make an emergency order immediately to mobilize federal resources, report on a daily basis, and join me in urging everyone to be vaccinated so we can put an end to this pandemic. @FOX13News video. pic.twitter.com/JZUWrIYF6e

2 August 2021 — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried)

The Florida Department of Health began providing public data weekly in June, claiming an increase in immunizations and a drop in new cases as reasons. However, just weeks later, the state began to see an increase in new cases, owing in major part to the highly contagious COVID-19 Delta form.

Florida is now the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic’s latest wave, with more new cases reported every day than any other state. Florida also set a new record for hospitalizations on Sunday, with more than. This is a condensed version of the information.