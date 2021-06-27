Nike allegedly told China’s leaders to “just do it” on slavery and genocide, according to Ted Cruz.

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) attacked Nike’s commercial operations in China in a tweet on Friday, accusing the firm of instructing the country to “Just Do It” in regards to genocide and slavery, a phrase used as Nike’s marketing slogan.

The tweet recognized Nike CEO John Donahoe’s recent outrage after remarking in a call with Wall Street analysts that “Nike is a brand of China and for China.”

.To the CCP, @Nike:

Genocide? What’s the difference between murder and torture? Slavery? Are there concentration camps? Covering up a worldwide pandemic on purpose? https://t.co/RATtj2cikq #JustDoIt

June 25, 2021 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz)

“[email protected] to the CCP [Chinese Communist Party]:”Genocide?” Cruz stated in his message.” “Murder and torture?” you might wonder. “Slavery?” “Concentration camps?” you might wonder. and “Covering up a worldwide pandemic on purpose?” —before adding the hashtag “#JustDoIt” to the end of the message.

“Is it any wonder that Nike deliberately promotes anti-American sentiments?” the senator said in a separate tweet on the same topic.

Is it any wonder that ⁦Nike⁩ actively promotes anti-American sentiments? https://t.co/RATtj2cikq

June 25, 2021 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz)

In a call from Thursday with analysts regarding Nike’s latest earnings report, Donahoe had been asked about competition with Chinese brands, to which he had responded: “We’re confident about what we’re seeing in China as we drive long-term growth, and we have a long-term view about China. We’ve always taken a long-term view.”

He added: “We’ve been in China for over 40 years, still invested significant time and energy in China in the early days, and today, we’re the largest sport brand there, and we’re a brand of China and for China.”

The sentiment suggested support for Nike’s business in China, despite the backlash the company received in March following reports of forced labor in Xinjiang.

“We are concerned about reports of forced labor in, and connected to, the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR),” a statement from Nike read. “Nike does not source products from the XUAR and we have confirmed with our contract suppliers that they are not using textiles or spun yarn from the region.”

According to a transcript of a press call on March 25, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told reporters: “The Chinese people wouldn’t allow foreigners to reap benefits in China on the one hand and smear. This is a brief summary.