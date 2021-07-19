NIH Director Supports School Masking, Claims It Isn’t “Asking People to Go to the Trenches”

The National Institutes of Health director, Dr. Francis Collins, replied Monday to the American Academy of Pediatrics’ (AAP) suggestion that all students wear masks when they return to school this fall.

Collins told MSNBC’s Meet the Press, “I have enormous regard for the AAP, and I don’t think they make these recommendations lightly.” “They will not be popular among parents and children who are tired of wearing masks, but the virus doesn’t seem to mind. For itself, the virus is having a new version of its beautiful party.”

“And to the extent that we can squash it by doing something a little difficult, a little inconvenientâ€”it’s not like we’re asking people to go to the trenches with shooting war, you know?” Collins remarked. We’re merely asking you to put the mask back on for a time if it appears to be helping.”

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) modified its guidance on Monday to strongly urge returning to in-person education, but stressed the significance of wearing a mask by any kid above the age of two and all staff members, regardless of vaccination status.

The pediatricians’ prescription is more stringent than the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s advice (CDC). Fully vaccinated students and staff are not required to wear facial covers at school, according to the CDC.

In the United States, children aged 12 and up are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.

Dr. Sonja O’Leary, head of the AAP Council on School Health, said in a statement, “We need to prioritize getting children back into classrooms alongside their friends and teachersâ€”and we all have a part in making sure that happens safely.” “The pandemic has taken a terrible toll on children, not only in terms of their education but also their mental, emotional, and physical well-being.”

“By combining layers of protection such as immunizations, masks, and clean hands hygiene, in-person learning will be safe and possible for everyone,” O’Leary added.

Coronavirus cases have been on the rise in recent weeks across the United States, primarily to the increasing prevalence of the Delta variety. According to, the nation’s seven-day case average was 26,306 on July 16, up 69 percent from the previous week’s average. This is a condensed version of the information.