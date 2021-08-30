Nicole Gee, a Marine killed in the Kabul Blast, raises $140,000 in a single day on GoFundMe.

In less than a day, a GoFundMe page set up to defray the costs of a funeral for a female Marine slain in last week’s fatal attack at Kabul airport raised more than $140,000.

On Thursday, a suicide bomber from the Islamic State detonated explosives at Hamid Karzai International Airport, killing 169 Afghans and 13 US service members, including Sgt Nicole Gee, 23.

Gee, of Sacramento, California, was a maintenance technician with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit out of Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, and had been assisting in the evacuation of civilians from Kabul following the Taliban’s takeover.

Misty Fuoco, her sister, started a GoFundMe account on Sunday, and as of early Monday, it had raised more than $140,000.

