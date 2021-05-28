NFTs Could Be a Trojan Horse for Buyers; PC Sales Continue to Rise

Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) are art by acclamation, if Bitcoin lacks underpinnings and is carried aloft by the “Tinkerbell effect.”

Despite their seeming isolation from the actual world, Bitcoin and NFTs have value because someone is willing to buy them. An NFT, on the other hand, is restricted by intellectual property legislation and cannot rise above what some consider to be basic market considerations.

According to Anita K. Sharma, an entertainment attorney and managing partner of Sharma Law in Brooklyn, New York, “traditional law does not apply to the blockchain.” “Because many NFTs include third-party content such as logos, graphics, music, or gaming characters, exploiting such intellectual property without the owner’s authorization poses a dilemma for NFT creators.”

It’s critical for buyers to recognize that purchasing the NFT provides them power over the digital tokens, but it doesn’t always come with other crucial rights, according to her.

“Copyright is not immediately assigned in NFTs,” Sharma explained. “The tokens in the buyer’s digital wallet are theirs, but not necessarily the artwork linked with the NFT.”

Bitcoin is “fungible,” meaning it can be purchased and sold for other bitcoins.

Non-fungible tokens, on the other hand, are one-of-a-kind, enabling for the creation and maintenance of unique designs. An NFT’s ownership and authenticity may be verified via the blockchain.

Everydays, The First 5000 Days, a piece of digital artwork by Mike Winkelmann, recently sold for $69.3 million at Christie’s auction house. In May 2007, the artist, known as Beeple in the art community, began uploading new work online and continued to do so for the following 13.5 years. Christie’s was reportedly the first to offer an NFT to the art industry when the different postings were merged into one piece and sold.

There’s a stampede towards NFTs, and some artists and buyers believe they’re safe since an NFT is guaranteed to be one-of-a-kind and blockchain-backed.

However, a digital art connoisseur could spend a lot of money on a stack of pixels that also comes with a lot of legal trouble.

“It can be difficult to enforce intellectual property rights once an object has been sold,” Sharma said. This is a condensed version of the information.