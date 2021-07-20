NFL Assistant Coach Greg Knapp is in critical condition after a bicycle accident.

Following a bicycling accident in California over the weekend, Greg Knapp, a former NFL assistant coach and current New York Jets passing game specialist, was hospitalized and is in critical condition.

The 58-year-old is struggling for his life after being struck by a driver while riding his bike, according to a Monday evening report from Denver’s 9News. Jeff Sperbeck, Knapp’s agent, confirmed the mishap to the news organization and begged for prayers for his recovery.

“Thoughts with Greg Knapp, former Broncos QB coach and current Jets pass specialist. Coach Knapp is hospitalized in critical condition with major injuries after a bicycle accident over the weekend in California, according to many players/coaches and confirmed with agent Jeff Sperbeck,” 9News correspondent Mike Klis tweeted on Monday.

20 July 2021 — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis)

It is unknown where the accident occurred or where Knapp is being treated at this time.

Since 1997, Knapp has served as an assistant coach in the NFL, mostly with quarterbacks. According to Yahoo Sports, he has worked as an offensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers, Atlanta Falcons, Oakland Raiders, Seattle Seahawks, and Houston Texans, among other teams.

From 2013 through 2016, Knapp was the quarterbacks coach for the Denver Broncos, when quarterback Peyton Manning established a single-season throwing record with 55 touchdowns and 5,477 yards, according to 9News. Knapp coached the Broncos’ quarterbacks during their 2015 Super Bowl triumph.

He was recruited in January for his most recent job with the Jets, who are led by newly appointed head coach Robert Saleh. After serving as the 49ers’ defensive coordinator, Saleh inked a five-year agreement with the Jets earlier this year.

Saleh, a Lebanese-American, joined Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Mike Flores of the Miami Dolphins, and Ron Rivera of the Washington Football Team as the fourth minority head coach in the NFL.

