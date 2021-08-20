Next Week, the Powerball Lottery will add a third weekly drawing.

For the first time in the game’s 29-year history, the Powerball lottery will add a third weekly drawing starting next week, increasing participants’ chances of winning large jackpots, according to the Associated Press.

Powerball now has two weekly drawings, with a third set to begin on Monday. According to May Scheve Reardon, the Missouri Lottery executive director who presently manages Powerball, the new move is to offer higher rewards. Powerball ticket sales tend to rise when jackpots reach $400 million or higher, according to her.

“Jackpot fatigue is real, and by increasing the number of days between draws, we’ll be able to develop larger jackpots faster, attract more players, and distribute more money to our beneficiaries,” Reardon explained.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

When rewards are lower, many individuals pay $2 on a Powerball ticket, and sales increase when they are greater, according to Reardon.

That’s also because, after recent jackpots of more than $1.5 billion, even life-changing prizes can feel insignificant.

Powerball is a lottery game that is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., and the United States. It is administered by the Multi-State Lottery Association in Urbandale, Iowa. Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands The game sold more than $4 billion in the fiscal year 2021.

According to Pat McDonald, president of the Mega Millions Consortium and head of the Ohio Lottery, the other lottery game distributed throughout most of the country is exploring strategies to stay “on the forefront of customers’ minds,” but does not expect to add more drawings.

Powerball will also introduce a new feature called Double Play, which will cost an additional $1 and give players the chance to win additional jackpots worth up to $10 million. Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, and Puerto Rico will be the first states to offer Double Play.

“We’ll be able to sell more, and more people will play, giving us more opportunities to win,” added Reardon.

The chances of winning the Powerball jackpot will remain extremely remote, with one in 292.2 million being the most likely scenario.