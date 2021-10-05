Newt Gingrich threatens those who confronted Kyrsten Sinema as “crazed radicals.”

Newt Gingrich, the former Speaker of the House, has claimed that the United States is tired of being “browbeaten by a bunch of crazy left-wing extremists,” arguing that they would “go away” if confronted with actual opposition.

Gingrich discussed two recent incidences with people confronting moderate Democratic Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin over their opposition to Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion social spending package with Fox News’ Sean Hannity.

As she exited a classroom at Arizona State University in Phoenix on Sunday, Sinema was confronted by activists from the Living United for Change (LUCHA) organization.

The left-wing mob followed Sinema into a public restroom and continued to persuade her to support the bill even after she had entered and closed a stall, according to video.

Last week, demonstrators in kayaks paddled up to Manchin’s houseboat in Washington, D.C. to confront him about why he isn’t supporting the bill.

The two episodes involving Sinema and Manchin, according to Gingrich, illustrate the “totalitarian left” is currently “playing with fire.”

He went on to say that recent cries of “f**k Joe Biden” heard at stadiums and other public gatherings prove that there are “a lot more of us than there are these lunatic radicals.”

He added, “And if we ever decide to reply in kind, they’ll be gone.”

Manchin has stated that he will not vote for the “Build Back Better” bill unless it is slashed in half to $1.5 trillion and includes the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits federal programs from covering abortion costs.

Sinema, who enraged progressives and others on the Left by making a dramatic thumbs down signal when voting against a minimum wage rise amendment to Vice President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief measure, has not stated why she opposes the reconciliation budget bill.

Because the Democrats will never include the Hyde Amendment in any deal, Gingrich told Fox News that he “can’t quite figure out what Manchin is doing.”

He labeled Sinema as someone the Democrats “can’t put a lot of pressure on,” noting that she was elected in Arizona, where past “mavericks” like John McCain and Barry Goldwater have served.

