Newt Gingrich claims that if the Virginia governor’s election is close, Democrats will’steal’ the state.

Newt Gingrich, the former Speaker of the House, has suggested that the Democrats will try to “steal” Virginia’s gubernatorial race unless GOP nominee Glenn Youngkin wins by a significant margin.

Gingrich attempted to throw doubt on the chance of a legitimate victory for Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe in an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity on the day of the election, making vague and unfounded comments to possible voter fraud.

Gingrich said Monday night that the election’s outcome has the potential to be “quite momentous” for the GOP. Does Youngkin “need to win for this to have the utmost impact?” Hannity asks the former presidential candidate. “What if it’s really tight?” says the narrator. “First and foremost, if it’s extremely tight, they’ll steal it,” Gingrich responded. As a result, you can’t afford a close election. They can’t take it if you win by a large enough margin.

“Second, this is an earthquake if Youngkin wins, which I believe he will if everyone votes tomorrow.” It’ll be an interesting quake if Youngkin almost wins, but it won’t shake things up.” Gingrich repeated remarks made by former President Donald Trump in the run-up to the Virginia race, in which he urged people to vote in order to make it more difficult for Democrats to manipulate the results.

Despite having no evidence to back up his claim that he lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden due to extensive voter fraud, Trump has continued to peddle the “big lie” that he lost due to widespread voter fraud.

“In this race, everything is on the line, and every MAGA voter should actively support Glenn Youngkin.” “By flooding the polls with individuals who believe in America First, we must win by a larger percentage than the margin of fraud,” Trump declared in a statement on Monday.

Youngkin, who has distanced himself from Trump’s endorsement during the election campaign, also hinted that if McAuliffe loses, the Democrats will try to reverse the results.

Youngkin, speaking to Fox News’ Mark Levin on Sunday, labeled McAuliffe a “failed politician” for hiring Marc Elias, a high-profile attorney who has worked on a number of high-profile Democratic election challenges.

Youngkin was asked if he was concerned by Levin’s question. This is a condensed version of the information.