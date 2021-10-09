Newspaper Blasts in Missouri Josh Hawley claims that he wants to “incite more” violence.

Senator Josh Hawley was ripped apart by a big Missouri newspaper’s editorial board in a stinging opinion piece, with the Missouri Republican claiming that he wants to “incite more” violence.

After Hawley attacked the Department of Justice for sending law enforcement across the country to investigate harassment and threats made against school personnel, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the largest publication by circulation in the St. Louis metropolitan area, published the editorial on Thursday. Attorney General Merrick Garland wrote a memo on Monday, noting a “disturbing surge” in abuse and threats directed against school administrators, staff, and teachers over disguising mandates and racism education.

“Can I just say that you know you’ve lost the fight when you send FBI agents to try to silence taxpaying parents who are voting. I can’t think of another time in American history when something similar occurred. On Tuesday, Hawley slammed the Justice Department’s efforts to investigate actual threats and harassment, telling Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson, “It’s another first for Joe Biden, and it’s a bad one.”

The editorial board slammed Hawley and other Republican politicians who oppose the Justice Department’s efforts to protect school employees.

“[Senator] Josh Hawley…proposes the Orwellian notion that tackling parental harassment and intimidation of school board members is harassment and intimidation in and of itself.” “Is Missouri’s Republican junior senator attempting to instigate greater violence than he did on January 6?” the editors wondered.

They wondered, “What is happening in society today when people understand their constitutional right to free speech as a right to disrupt public meetings, hurl insults and threats at authorities in public forums, and even physically assault those officials?”

Hawley has been a vocal proponent of the ridiculous conspiracy theory that the 2020 presidential election will be “fixed” or “stolen” in favor of Vice President Joe Biden. The Republican senator has under fire for refusing the formal certification of Biden’s electoral college victory and for notoriously raising his fist in favor of Trump supporters who went on to storm the US Capitol on January 6.

"Given Garland's memo's parameters—'criminal conduct,' these Republican lawmakers are plainly side with individuals who seek mayhem and mob rule, and against law enforcement."