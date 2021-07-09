Newsom’s call for water rationing is deemed “too little, too late” by environmentalists.

On Thursday, a California environmental group said Gov. Gavin Newsom’s demand for households to reduce their water use by 15% was “too little, too late.”

“Governor Newsom’s reaction to the drought is too little, too late,” Barbara Barrigan-Parrilla, executive director of Restore the Delta, wrote in a statement. At the end of 2020, Restore the Delta and our coalition partners warned state agencies and the Newsom administration to prepare for these drought conditions.”

Senior management at the California Department of Water Resources and the California Natural Resources Agency, according to the statement, offered Newsom “poor counsel.”

“They drained too much water from the system for industrial agriculture users, who account for only 2 to 3% of the state’s GDP. Our water resources, as well as public trust resources such as salmon fisheries, have been squandered on almonds and other unsustainable crops, according to the statement.

After contacting Restore the Delta for response, this website was sent to Barrigan-statement. Parrilla’s

Restore the Delta is a grassroots campaign of residents and organizations dedicated to restoring the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta so that fisheries, communities, and family farming can thrive there again; so that water quality is protected for all communities, particularly environmental justice communities; and so that Delta environmental justice communities are protected, according to its website.

In the midst of the state’s ongoing drought, California Governor Gavin Newsom called on residents to reduce their water consumption by 15%. Newsom also expanded the drought declaration he issued in May to include nine new counties.

San Luis Obispo, Inyo, Marin, Mono, Monterey, San Mateo, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, and Santa Cruz are the nine counties added to the state of emergency.

“Today, the entire state is in a drought, and to face this pressing issue, we must all work together to reduce water use while California continues to develop a more climate-resilient water system to ensure our state’s future.” We’re happy of the enormous progress made in terms of water efficiency and waste reduction, but we can all do better. This is a condensed version of the information.