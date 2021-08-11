Newsom’s advice to voters to skip the candidate question was “miscalculated,” according to a proponent of recall.

One of the people leading the charge to oust California Governor Gavin Newsom claimed that his counsel to voters to skip the second issue on the recall election ballot was “miscalculated” and could be “detrimental” to the Democrat’s efforts to stay in office.

In the September 14 recall election, Californians will be asked to vote on two issues. The first is whether they want Newsom to stay in office or be forced out before his term expires. The second question invites voters to choose from the 46 candidates who qualified for the ballot to replace Newsom if he is recalled.

If more than half of voters vote in favor of retaining Newsom in office, he will be re-elected. However, if more than half of voters want him removed, the recall candidate with the most votes will be elected as his successor.

Newsom and supporters of his campaign have urged Californians to vote “no” on recalling him from office, and have stated that voting on the second issue about recall candidates is not required.

According to Politico, Newsom told reporters on Monday, “We’re simply focusing on ‘no’ on the recall, leaving the rest blank.”

According to the Los Angeles Times, Newsom campaign spokesman Nathan Click stated of the second ballot item, “Leave it blank.” “The only way to stop the Republican power grab and avert a Republican takeover of California is to vote no on the recall.”

Regardless of whether or not they want Newsom to be removed from office, California voters have the opportunity to vote on both recall ballot items. “You can vote yes or no on the recall and still vote for a replacement candidate,” California Secretary of State Shirley Weber’s office said in a tweet on the impending recall election.

Orrin Heatlie, the campaign’s lead proponent, said it’s “sort ly odd” that Newsom’s staff would counsel voters against filling out the second half of the ballot.

“You’d assume the Democrats would want to weigh in on who they want to replace him with if he’s replaced,” Heatlie told This website on Tuesday.

While Newsom’s team has claimed that “Trump Republicans” are driving the recall attempt, Heatlie disagrees. This is a condensed version of the information.