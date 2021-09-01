Newsom has a “significant” lead in the recall election, according to a pollster who predicted Trump’s victory in 2016.

California voters who want to retain Governor Gavin Newsom in office have a “substantial edge” over those who want him removed through a recall vote on September 14, according to a pollster who anticipated former President Donald Trump’s victory in the 2016 election.

Newsom, a Democrat in his first term as governor of California, may have his term cut short if more than half of voters decide to remove him from office. However, Robert Cahaly, a pollster with the Atlanta-based Trafalgar Group who anticipated Trump’s victory in 2016 when most other pollsters predicted Hillary Clinton’s victory, stated that potential California voters may be shifting toward Newsom.

Following the release of a new Trafalgar Group poll, which polled 1,088 potential voters between August 26 and 29, with a 2.98 percent margin of error, Cahaly addressed the recall election on Twitter. A majority of likely voters (52%) want Newsom to stay in office, while 44.4 percent want him to be recalled. A further 3.7 percent of respondents said that they were undecided.

According to the poll’s findings, almost 48 percent of respondents were Democrats, nearly 26 percent were Republicans, and the rest were either third-party voters or had no party membership. These figures are similar to the percentages of registered Democratic and Republican voters in California, where registered Democrats outnumber Republicans by roughly two to one.

“#CARecall – @GavinNewsom staying Gov. has huge lead,” Cahaly tweeted about the poll results on Wednesday morning.

In a Trafalgar Group poll, Cahaly identified conservative radio presenter Larry Elder as the leading recall candidate. Since state election authorities revealed their certified list of 46 candidates who qualified for the recall ballot, Elder, a Republican who began his campaign in July, has led in most polls.

Elder received 29.2 percent of the vote in a Trafalgar Group poll of probable voters.