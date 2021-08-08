Newsom challengers applaud the California Republican Party’s decision not to endorse any recall candidate.

Some of Governor Gavin Newsom’s Republican challengers are cheering the state GOP’s decision not to back a candidate to replace him if voters decide to recall him in the recall election next month.

The decision, according to California GOP Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson, “speaks to the strength” of the candidates.

Talk show presenter Larry Elder, businessman John Cox, reality television star and former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner, former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, State Assembly Member Kevin Kiley, and former U.S. Congressman Doug Ose are among the challengers.

Patterson stated in a statement posted to Twitter, “We are totally focused on putting California back on track by recalling the worst governor in California history.”

Elder, Faulconer, Kiley, and Ose were all nominated for the award. Nearly 90% of delegates voted in favor of endorsing a candidate.

Candidates expressed their support for the decision on Twitter. According to Ose, the party should concentrate on the recall.

In a tweet, Ose wrote, “My thanks to Chairwoman Patterson for figuring out how to provide Republican delegates the choice of No Endorsement.” “The Party must concentrate on Question 1.” Let’s get this over with!”

Cox wrote on Twitter that he is “happy the delegates kept the emphasis” on Newsom’s recall.

According to the Associated Press, Kiley said in his statement that “all candidates are on the same side as we make the point that California deserves so much better than Gavin Newsom.”

The California Republican Party and Newsom were contacted for comment, but no response was received by the time of publication.

California voters will head to the polls on September 14 to answer two questions. The first asks if they want to recall Newsom, while the second inquires about who they want to replace him with.

The Republican National Convention had earlier requested that the state party not endorse a candidate.

In a letter to delegates, two members, Harmeet Dhillon and Shawn Steel, wrote, “The polls show that the recall is in a statistical tie, and we cannot afford to discourage voters who are passionate about a particular candidate, but may not vote because their favored candidate did not receive the endorsement.”

“Any of our GOP,” the email said. This is a condensed version of the information.