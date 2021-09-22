Newsom Campaign Urges Supporters to Help Terry McAuliffe in Virginia After Recall Victory

On Tuesday, California Governor Gavin Newsom’s reelection campaign sent out a fundraising email inviting supporters to donate to Terry McAuliffe, a fellow Democrat running for governor of Virginia.

Newsom is poised to seek for reelection in California next autumn, following his victory in the state’s gubernatorial recall election last week. Newsom’s reelection campaign advised that voters contribute a portion of their reelection campaign money to McAuliffe’s campaign in Virginia, where Newsom’s campaign said a “important election” is taking place.

“There were Virginians who gave and texted to keep California blue during our recall. “Now we hope to repay the favor when Terry McAuliffe most needs it,” the fundraising email stated.

According to Newsom’s campaign, McAuliffe and Republican challenger Glenn Youngkin are “locked in a statistical tie.” Youngkin was labeled as “ultra-right” and “Trump-loving” by Newsom’s team.

The fundraising email concluded with a $3 gift request, which it suggested might be shared between McAuliffe’s gubernatorial campaign and Newsom’s reelection campaign in 2022.

“If it weren’t so necessary, we wouldn’t ask,” the fundraising email continued.

The email ended with a “donate” button that took users to a page where they could choose from donation amounts ranging from $3 to $1,000, with custom donation amounts also available. A notice flashed above the donation amounts, stating that each donation would be “equally split” between the two Democrats.

Only two states are hosting governor elections this November, Virginia being one of them. Newsom’s seat was challenged this month after a recall petition qualified for the ballot earlier this year. California’s next gubernatorial election is scheduled for fall 2022. If more than half of California voters chose to recall Newsom before the end of his term, he would have been ousted from office. Instead, early results from the gubernatorial recall election on September 14 revealed that Newsom defeated the recall by a large majority, with more than 60% of ballots cast in his favor.

Meanwhile, in Virginia, McAuliffe is running against Youngkin, with both aiming to succeed Democratic Governor Ralph Northam. In Virginia, no governor can serve two terms in a row, even if gubernatorial elections are held on a regular basis. This is a condensed version of the information.